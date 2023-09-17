Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

Last week, Hunter Biden was indicted on charges relating to not being honest about drug use when filling out a gun permit application. While it allegedly happened in 2018, before Joe Biden became President, some Republicans in Congress are using this four-page indictment as a building block in a campaign to tie Joe Biden to allegations of nepotism, corruption and grifting. Meanwhile, there have been complaints surrounding Trump's family for years. Early in the administration, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner got roles as White House senior advisors. Both waived their salaries — although that wasn’t really the issue, as we came to learn.Sept. 17, 2023