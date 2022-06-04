IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18

  • New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57

  • Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53

  • ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

  • A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

Ali Velshi

Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

06:24

The Constitution is the supreme law of the United States. It affords American citizens their freedoms. But it’s been debated, updated and amended as America has grown and faced challenges not addressed by the Founding Fathers. One of the most hotly debated of those amendments is the Second Amendment, which consists of just one sentence, “A well regu­lated mili­tia, being neces­sary for the secur­ity of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” We've been conditioned to put the greatest weight on the second part of the sentence: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." On its own, it's quite convincing: The people of America have the “right” to bear arms. But that line alone leaves out a significant part of America’s history: militias.June 4, 2022

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18

  • New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All