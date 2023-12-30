Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

A groundbreaking new study reveals a strong link between racism and chronic poor health conditions for Black and Brown communities in America. The research highlights the impact of factors such as high unemployment rates and inadequate educational institutions on overall health outcomes. To discuss the findings is senior author of the study Dr. L. Ebony Boulware, along with Dr. Uche Blackstock, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity. "If you had higher rates of structural racism, you and your neighbors were more likely to have higher rates of kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure," says Dr. Boulware.Dec. 30, 2023