    Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

    Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

  • Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

A groundbreaking new study reveals a strong link between racism and chronic poor health conditions for Black and Brown communities in America. The research highlights the impact of factors such as high unemployment rates and inadequate educational institutions on overall health outcomes. To discuss the findings is senior author of the study Dr. L. Ebony Boulware, along with Dr. Uche Blackstock, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity. "If you had higher rates of structural racism, you and your neighbors were more likely to have higher rates of kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure," says Dr. Boulware.Dec. 30, 2023

