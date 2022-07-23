IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Rep. Annie Kuster: ‘We thought we were going to die’ on January 6th

05:47

Following this week’s final January 6th hearing until September, Congresswoman Annie Kuster joins Sam Stein to reflect on her time trapped in the House Gallery during the insurrection. “I don’t think the American people truly understand how close we came,” she says of her colleagues’ fear of death at that moment. “We thought it was going to be a mass casualty event.”July 23, 2022

