Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

Book bans barring award-winning and transformational literature from libraries and school curriculums are spreading across the country. Nikole Hannah-Jones joins Ali Velshi to talk about the importance of literature in the way we navigate humanity and help inaugurate the #VelshiBannedBookClub, which will read and examine a new book each week that is being targeted for removal. Books help both kids and adults form empathy and “understand their links to other parts of humanity,” and that is something we should all be working towards.Feb. 5, 2022
