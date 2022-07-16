IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place

06:59

If it seems like Republican politicians are out of step, even with their own base, on abortion, it’s because they are. While most Republicans support including exceptions for rape and incest in abortion bans, an increasing number of GOP politicians oppose it. “This is a scenario often where Republican politicians are worried about primary challengers rather than general elections,” says Mary Ziegler, a professor at UC Davis Law School and legal historian, who has written several books on abortion and the Constitution. “They’re worried about donors rather than voters.” But Overturning Roe is only the beginning for the anti-abortion movement. Mike Pence has already called for a national abortion ban and states are already beginning to push through “fetal personhood” bills. And for some, Ziegler tells Sam Stein, “In an ideal world, children would have to carry pregnancies to term.”July 16, 2022

