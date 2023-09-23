GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

Republican Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska joins Ali Velshi to discuss the looming government shutdown, infighting between House Republicans and the Freedom Caucus, and why he’s recommended to Kevin McCarthy that Republicans reach across the aisle as a solution. “I’ve recommended to the Speaker and our Conference that we work across the aisle and get a bipartisan deal on spending,” he tells Velshi. “We’re going through a lot of gymnastics right now to get 218 and you’ve got 5 who refuse to do it. Let’s just realize that, cut them out, work with the Democrats and make the best deal we can as Republicans and govern. These 5-10 people don’t want to govern. They want to shut down. 95% of us don’t want that. Let’s make these 5-10 people irrelevant and work across the aisle.”Sept. 23, 2023