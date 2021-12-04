IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

  • Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

    06:53

  • Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.

    03:27

  • Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

    05:13

  • “In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community

    07:10

  • Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind

    03:50

  • Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important

    04:21

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

    05:15

  • WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”

    06:16

  • How Inflation & the Shipping Crisis Could Derail Your Thanksgiving

    03:01

  • “We segregate our history,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

    05:47

  • GOP Rep. Don Bacon on BIF: “I frankly believe that our party should’ve embraced it”

    06:45

  • Velshi: Biden’s physical exam is honest & transparent. Just as it should be.

    04:50

  • Rittenhouse testimony “inauthentic,” “inconsistent with evidence” says lawyer for shooting survivor

    05:31

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “The other side is filled with crooks, liars and insurrectionists”

    05:39

Ali Velshi

GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

05:18

Although a few of the ex-president’s staunchest allies are still refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee’s investigation of the deadly January 6th attack on the nation’s capital, the committee says they’ve interviewed about 250 people so far, a majority of whom have appeared voluntarily. That includes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who spent over 4 hours talking to the panel about the infamous phone call he received from the former President pressuring him to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi “We really dug up and talked about all the details surrounding from November 20th all the way up to, really, today”. Dec. 4, 2021

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All