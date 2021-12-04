GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

Although a few of the ex-president’s staunchest allies are still refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee’s investigation of the deadly January 6th attack on the nation’s capital, the committee says they’ve interviewed about 250 people so far, a majority of whom have appeared voluntarily. That includes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who spent over 4 hours talking to the panel about the infamous phone call he received from the former President pressuring him to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi “We really dug up and talked about all the details surrounding from November 20th all the way up to, really, today”. Dec. 4, 2021