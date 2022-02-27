David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

More than 368,000 people have already fled Ukraine in the first few days since Russia invaded the country, and perhaps twice as many are displaced within the country. It’s a massive challenge for a region of the world that has experienced other refugee and humanitarian crises in recent years, but countries like Poland and Hungary have said that they will welcome Ukrainian refugees – even though they’ve opposed Syrian refugees in the recent past. David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee says that there’s unity among the European nations on this issue and the continent has the potential infrastructure to help. “I think that Europe has no excuse for not getting this right,” he says.Feb. 27, 2022