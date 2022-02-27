David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds
06:03
Share this -
copied
More than 368,000 people have already fled Ukraine in the first few days since Russia invaded the country, and perhaps twice as many are displaced within the country. It’s a massive challenge for a region of the world that has experienced other refugee and humanitarian crises in recent years, but countries like Poland and Hungary have said that they will welcome Ukrainian refugees – even though they’ve opposed Syrian refugees in the recent past. David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee says that there’s unity among the European nations on this issue and the continent has the potential infrastructure to help. “I think that Europe has no excuse for not getting this right,” he says.Feb. 27, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv
07:01
Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’
04:32
Now Playing
David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds
06:03
UP NEXT
VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences
04:55
Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting
03:42
Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”