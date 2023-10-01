Congress avoids government shutdown with 45-day funding bill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

06:35

06:35

NBC News' Sahil Kapur breaks down the legislative drama surrounding the passage of a short term government funding bill, the the consequences it may have for Speaker Kevin McCarthy.Oct. 1, 2023

