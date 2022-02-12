Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border
Police have assembled at the south side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada, after a court order went into effect ordering truckers to disperse amid protesters at the border refusing to vacate the area. NBC's Cal Perry reports. Feb. 12, 2022
