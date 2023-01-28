Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”

Following much consternation, Germany now plans to send 14 sophisticated Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine while authorizing other European nations to send more, as the U.S. pledges 31 advanced Abrams M1 tanks. Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Adm. James Stavridis says those tanks will help, but combat aircrafts are the “next big need on the battlefield” for the Ukrainians.Jan. 28, 2023