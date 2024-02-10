IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24
Ali Velshi

14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

08:24

Colorado Sec. of State Jena Griswold and Noah Bookbinder, President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss their biggest takeaways from the Supreme Court’s oral arguments over Trump’s ballot eligibility on Thursday, and the consequences for the country if the Supreme Court decides to rule in Trump's favor. Griswold also explains why the Supreme Court’s questions reveal a fundamental misunderstanding about the larger context of the case. “Truly I think it’s surprising, almost borderline shocking… that the Justices are indicating they’re looking at political outcomes when interpreting the Constitution,” Griswold says. It also shows a misunderstanding of how elections work.”Feb. 10, 2024

    14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24
