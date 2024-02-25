IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump
Feb. 25, 202414:05
    'I was a political a**hole': Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

14:05

Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh, a staunch gun rights advocate who voted for Trump in 2016, and Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, join Ali Velshi to share the story of how they came together to begin the Two Dads Defending Democracy tour. They discuss the importance of finding common ground and why they believe Trump’s existential threat to democracy is more significant than policy disagreements. Feb. 25, 2024

    ‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

