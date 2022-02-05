‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality
60 years after civil rights icons fought for equality on the front lines, lawmakers like Congressman Jamaal Bowman are still getting arrested fighting for the same movement. He joins Ali Velshi to explain why the fight is far from over and how it’s not just about words, “democracy is a contact sport.”Feb. 5, 2022
Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society
