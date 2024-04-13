Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

House Speaker Mike Johnson appears not to have learned any lessons from the misfortunes of his predecessor Kevin McCarthy who might have thought that sucking up to Donald Trump would keep him in Trump's good graces but learned the hard way about Trump's duplicitousness. Instead, Johnson is sacrificing his own judgment (and potentially control of the House) for Trump's political whims. Melissa Murray, NYU law professor, and John Heilemann, host of the Hell and High Water podcast discuss with Alex Wagner.April 13, 2024