    Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit

    Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

  • 'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

  • Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about why a judge is unlikely to make the affidavit behind the search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago public, despite the strong public curiosity about the DOJ's motivations. Aug. 17, 2022

