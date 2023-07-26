IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students

02:50

Florida's Department of Education has approved the overtly right-wing educational materials from the PragerU web site for use in kindergarten through 12th grade. Alex Wagner reports. July 26, 2023

