Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall10:02
- Now Playing
Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat08:10
- UP NEXT
'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail06:30
DeSantis' abortion ban draws attention GOP has been fearing; Democrats increase focus on Florida05:58
White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort07:33
Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far04:22
'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 202404:05
Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case10:52
Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class06:07
Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies06:08
GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge07:47
Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money07:53
Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border11:29
Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'06:35
Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court06:18
'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills06:57
'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP02:43
Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy08:21
Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem08:12
'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women08:26
Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall10:02
- Now Playing
Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat08:10
- UP NEXT
'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail06:30
DeSantis' abortion ban draws attention GOP has been fearing; Democrats increase focus on Florida05:58
White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort07:33
Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far04:22
Play All