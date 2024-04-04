IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat
April 4, 202408:10

Alex Wagner Tonight

Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

08:10

Drew Harwell, technology reporter for The Washington Post, explains the details of new reporting in The Guardian about how a bank with Russian ties gave Trump Media millions while the company underwent a securities investigation, and how it all connects to recent guilty pleas in an insider trading investigation. April 4, 2024

