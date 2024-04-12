IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy
April 12, 202404:49

Alex Wagner Tonight

Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy

04:49

The inclusion of Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal as well as former National Enquirer executive David Pecker on a list of potential witnesses in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial suggests part of the prosecution strategy being considered by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Alex Wagner explains. April 12, 2024

