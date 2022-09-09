IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

Alex Wagner Tonight

In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the mistakes made by Judge Cannon in her ruling on whether to grant Donald Trump's request for a special master, and how the Justice Department has laid out those mistakes in its appeal of her decision as her misunderstanding of the FBI's work with the intelligence community has put an important national security on hold. Sept. 9, 2022

    In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

