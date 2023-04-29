IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

    07:39
Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

Ian Millhiser, senior correspondent for Vox, talks with Alex Wagner about Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito whining about criticism in an interview with the Wall Street journal as Americans watch a cavalcade of court scandals parade through the headlines. April 29, 2023

