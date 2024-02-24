IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation
Feb. 24, 202410:59

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17
    'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

    10:59
"We knew him as a fraud." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's shady reputation in New York before he took office and the danger Trump poses as his legal and financial situation becomes more dire.Feb. 24, 2024

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17
    'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

    10:59
