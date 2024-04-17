IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial
April 17, 202412:11
    Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

11th Hour

Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

12:11

After a sleepy start, Donald Trump's first criminal is now going full steam ahead. Seven jurors have officially been selected, and opening arguments could begin as soon as Monday. Harry Litman, Susan Glasser, and Mark Joseph Stern join The 11th Hour to discuss.April 17, 2024

    Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

