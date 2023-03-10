IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Shine bright like a diamond

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Dominion lawsuit pulls back curtain on Fox News

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    Trump invited to testify in hush money case

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: International Women’s Day

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

    07:30

  • House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee

    01:47

  • The Last Thing: The unlikely fiddler

    02:03

  • Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico

    06:11

  • New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

    01:15

  • The Last Thing: The march continues

    02:18

  • New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban

    09:20

  • Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape

    03:47

  • Friday Nightcap: Winners & losers of the week

    06:28

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP vs. Dem messaging

    13:50

  • The Last Thing: A look back

    04:07

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

    07:09

  • Justice Dept. says Trump can face civil suits over 1/6

    03:06

  • How conspiracy theories gained traction

    04:17

  • Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search

    04:13

11th Hour

Dominion lawsuit pulls back curtain on Fox News

10:00

Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit exposed inconsistencies between what Fox viewers see on TV and what top executives and hosts say behind the scenes. Michael Steele and Basil Smikle weigh in.March 10, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Shine bright like a diamond

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Dominion lawsuit pulls back curtain on Fox News

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    Trump invited to testify in hush money case

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: International Women’s Day

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

    07:30

  • House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee

    01:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All