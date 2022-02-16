The Jan. 6th committee issued subpoenas to Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and five other “alternate electors” over their alleged efforts to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results. It comes as the panel plans how the public hearings will be designed. Eugene Robinson and Mark McKinnon weigh in.Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'
05:20
UP NEXT
Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis
07:15
Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.
06:33
Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border