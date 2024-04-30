IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit
April 30, 202411:11

11th Hour

'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

11:11

The second week of testimony in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial starts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both Trump and President Biden have already announced plans to hit the campaign trail this week with Election Day just over 6 months away. Carol Leonnig, Hugo Lowell, and Kristy Greenberg join Stephanie Ruhle to dive into all of it.April 30, 2024

