'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim
April 26, 202410:53

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial

    08:07
    'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim

    10:53
    'Low-hanging fruit': Are more Trump aides set to flip as indictments pile up?

    11:03

  • 'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees

    08:14

  • Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

    07:16

  • 'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership

    05:23

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27

  • 'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran

    07:22

  • High gas prices threaten Biden campaign

    06:07

  • 'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24

  • Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

  • 'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.

    08:45

  • 'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

    10:55

  • 'The Mr. Rogers of Columbus' on basketball, life, and success

    04:28

  • 'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01

11th Hour

'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim

10:53

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in former president Trump's immunity claim. While they will ultimately decide whether or not former President Trump can be tried for plotting to overturn the 2020 election, they spent the day debating the distinction between personal and official acts. Katie Phang discusses with Peter Baker, Mark Joseph Stern, Josh Gerstein and Joyce Vance.April 26, 2024

