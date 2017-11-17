11/17/17

Moore & Franken allegations draw new attention to Trump's...

President Trump waded into the Al Franken sexual misconduct controversy, tweeting that the picture "speaks a thousand words." Stephanie Ruhle points out that more than a dozen women accused the president of sexual misconduct during the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kayla Moore: My husband 'will not step down'
52 min 14 sec ago
Why tax reform my not fix the economy
2 hours 4 min ago
Mika: We need honest, open conversation about sexual misconduct
Kushner asked for info about 'Russian backdoor overture'
15 hours 56 min ago
This Panama tower carries Trump's name — and ties to organized crime
Dossier author says Trump's Russia deal deserve investigation
Roy Moore trails Democrat Doug Jones in latest poll
Senators get into a tax reform shouting match
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks & Jared Kushner
Millions of kids may lose health care because Congress missed a deadline

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL