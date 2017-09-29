09/29/17

For Facts Sake: Who Benefits from Trump’s Tax Plan?

President Trump and Republicans in Congress want to rewrite the U.S. tax code, the first major overhaul in 30 years. The president claims "the rich will not be gaining” with his tax plan. But, the tax cuts he is proposing will result in a windfall for America’s wealthy. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan mayor responds to Trump
3 hours 51 min ago
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
22 hours 53 min ago
Bertrand: Russians wanted to 'sow chaos' in American society
3 hours 59 min ago
Press: We need tax reform, this is not tax reform
4 hours 8 min ago
The real reason Tom Price resigned?
15 hours 32 min ago
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. 'probing' dialogue with North Korea, Tillerson says
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor begs for help
Why Russia investigators are frustrated with Twitter
Reporter who broke story that led to Price's resignation speaks out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL