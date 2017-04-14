The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/14/17

Trump considers more military action after domestic losses

President Donald Trump has suffered political setbacks domestically, but has the administration started to learn that some consider military action a win? And what’s happening with North Korea? Amb. Marc Gingsberg, Betsy Woodruff, and David Horsey join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
7 hours 6 min ago
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
6 hours 23 min ago
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
13 hours 17 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
17 hours 24 min ago
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
British intel agency reported Trump-Russia ties
MaddowBlog: Trump's military praise comes with caveat
MaddowBlog: Trump hopes to eliminate world fears
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL