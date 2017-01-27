The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/27/17

The chaos presidency: Trump Week 1

The Trump White House’s rocky first week included policy blunders, falsehoods and (of course) controversial tweets. Nicholas Kristof, EJ Dionne and Catherine Rampell join Lawrence to assess "the wreckage of government by impulse." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs orders on 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
6 hours 47 min ago
California AG: I will find ways to stop Trump's wall
5 hours 56 min ago
Walker praises Trump’s ‘top-notch’ cabinet
5 hours 11 min ago
Retired Army Gen.: We don’t know what ‘extreme vetting’ means
5 hours 27 min ago
Sen Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
1 day 1 hour ago
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to do my job'
MaddowBlog: What most voters, Trump’s WH aides have in common
Pres. Trump's first negotiation was a humiliation
'Please grow up,': Fmr. Mexican pres. implores Trump
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL