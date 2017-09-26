The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/26/17

Lawrence: In Steve Bannon vs. Donald Trump, Bannon wins

The Steve Bannon-backed candidate for Alabama's GOP Senate nomination has defeated the Donald Trump-backed incumbent in what might be just the first round of Bannon's battle against the GOP. Mike Murphy, Jason Johnson and Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
5 hours 50 min ago
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange in Alabama
2 hours 46 min ago
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone
3 hours 47 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
7 hours 43 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
3 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL