Rudy rejection?: Trump insiders warn boss as Giuliani eyes Trump's impeachment defense team

As President Trump prepares for his impeachment trial, his personal defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani is seeking a role. CNN reports Giuliani is lobbying to join Trump's trial team as he continues to push the Ukraine scheme that got Trump impeached. Trump allies warn Giuliani is a witness, under investigation and unhelpful. Former Federal Prosecutor and former Giuliani colleague, John Flannery argues it is “unlikely” Giuliani will “be there” at Trump’s trial, adding there are “very few Republicans” who want Giuliani on the impeachment defense team.