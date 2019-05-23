Inside the secret plan to hold several Trump officials in contempt

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking a noticeably slower approach to holding vote on whether Trump Attorney General Bill Barr should be held in contempt of Congress, than previous Congressional leaders. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, breaks down how even though Democrats may be taking a slower approach, it is not necessarily less aggressive. Pelosi’s team tells The Beat, they may try to bring multiple contempt resolutions to the House floor at once “in the interest of efficiency.” Melber notes this could include former White House Counsel, Don McGahn or Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.