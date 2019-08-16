Fmr Trump Casino executive: he's gambling with economy on impulse

The Wall Street Journal reports on ‘Warning Signs’ pointing to a ‘Global Slowdown.’ One factor of the ‘shutdown,’ is Trump’s gambler's approach to international trade. Former Trump Casino Executive, Jack O’Donnell tells Ari Melber Trump is operating the government in the same manner as he did casinos, impulsively making decisions without ‘strategy’ or ‘economic discipline’ and adds he doesn’t understand tariffs it was ‘just the thought of the day.’