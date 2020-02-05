'Wake up!': Dem vet calls for party to be more 'relevant,' 'diverse' after Iowa chaos

Prominent Democratic figure James Carville joins MSNBC to discuss the results from the Iowa caucus. In a wide ranging interview, Carville slammed his Democratic party for the “concerning” results calculation in Iowa, saying it is “not going particularly well.” Carville argues polls indicate “enthusiasm among Democrats is not as high as we might like it.” Carville also called on the Party to “wake up” and “talking about relevant things,” and get back to having “strong, diverse” candidates. Carville also praised Elizabeth Warren for having “the best bio he has ever seen in a presidential candidate,” but adds she has to “get serious” on finishing her campaign.