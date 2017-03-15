MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/15/17

More questions surround Trump's leaked tax returns

DCReport.org’s David Cay Johnston, the man who received a copy of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return, speaks to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about Donald Trump’s latest reaction to the news that aired on The Rachel Maddow Show Tuesday night. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
12 hours 35 min ago
Lawrence and Rachel review what's in Trump's tax return
11 hours 55 min ago
WH blasts media after Trump's 2005 tax docs released
10 hours 39 min ago
McCaskill: Why do wealthy people need a tax cut now?
2 hours 19 min ago
Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, why now?
11 hours 37 min ago
Graham: I want to know if there was surveillance
More questions than answers after look at Trump's 2005 tax docs
Trump paid $38 million in 2005 federal income tax
Is Trump distancing himself from GOP bill?
Sen. Graham to FBI: You're about to screw

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL