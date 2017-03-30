The Rachel Maddow Show 03/30/17

Trump scandals risk normalizing corruption

Rachel Maddow reviews a list of less reported but no less outrageous current Trump administration scandals and notes that beyond the big Trump Russia scandal, Americans have to retain their ability to be shocked by corruption if the U.S. is to remain a ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back in 2018’
Sen. Merkley: Dems will filibuster Gorsuch
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
The civil war on Capitol Hill
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader

