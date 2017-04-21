The Rachel Maddow Show 04/21/17

Trump real estate an opening to do a deal with US president

Steve Reilly, investigative reporter for USA Today, talks with Rachel Maddow about the legwork he and his colleagues did to catalog the real estate holdings of Donald Trump's companies, exposing an unprecedented means of conveying money directly to a U.S. president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

