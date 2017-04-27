The Rachel Maddow Show 04/27/17

Trump camp to fix inauguration report, but where'd the money go?

Rachel Maddow reports on the errors discovered in the Donald Trump inauguration donation filing that the Trump team is now working to fix, but wonders still, where are the tens of millions raised but not spend on the meager inauguration event? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with North Korea
2 hours 31 min ago
Subject of Flynn seems to panic Trump and his allies
3 hours 4 min ago
Rhetoric vs. reality in first 100 days
7 hours 3 min ago
Speier: WH ‘hiding information’ on Flynn
6 hours 1 min ago
GOP Rep: Tax credits in health care plan 'unusable' in NY
3 hours 42 min ago
Flag used in Trump's tweets only has 39 stars
Trump breaks silence on coal miners' benefits
Vets hammer Congress: ‘Keep your hands off my GI bill’
Queen Noor: Open your heart & mind to Syrian refugees
Kasich: I'd be thrown out of Ohio if I acted like Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL