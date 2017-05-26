The Rachel Maddow Show 05/26/17

Kushner secret channel query exceptionally rare: fmr ambassador

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia discusses the extreme rarity of asking the Russian ambassador for a secret communication channel to the Kremlin and Jared Kushner's naivete if he did so, as is reported. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

© NBC UNIVERSAL