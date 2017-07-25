The Rachel Maddow Show 07/25/17

Kushner not credible on Trump Jr's Russia collusion e-mail

Congressman Eric Swalwell, member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifying before Congress in the Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: What McCain's health care vote really means
2 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Reed on hot mic: I think Trump is crazy
3 hours 46 min ago
Franken: Trump firing Sessions would be a constitutional crisis
2 hours 14 min ago
Why Democrats are fighting for time on GOP health bill
3 hours 27 min ago
Warren: It's up to us to say 'no deal' on GOP health plan
2 hours 51 min ago
Schiff: It is constitutional to indict the president
Matthews: Sessions seems on his way out
Dems 'exploring' ways to prevent recess replacement of Sessions
Hayes: Trump won't stop humiliating Sessions
Hoyer: Firing Sessions would "clearly" be Russia cover-up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL