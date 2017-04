Despite Benghazi focus, Trump looks past diplomatic security

As Politico Donald Trump’s lax approach to filling key posts throughout his administration is becoming one of the president’s more glaring missteps. As of yesterday, of the 544 top positions requiring Senate confirmation, the White House hasn’t nominated anyone for 473 of those offices.As Politico reported , that includes the office responsible for diplomatic security abroad.

President Donald Trump has yet to nominate the State Department official who oversees diplomatic security abroad – despite having made the 2012 Benghazi attacks a centerpiece of his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Congressional Democrats say it’s a striking omission that shows Trump’s campaign rhetoric was just that. And even some Republicans are urging Trump to move faster to fill this and other key State Department posts.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) argued that Trump’s “failure to nominate an assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security shows the Republican focus on Benghazi was ‘a bunch of political cheap talk’ designed to tarnish [Hillary] Clinton’s reputation.”



Ya think?