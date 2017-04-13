Trump blasts obstructionism that exists only in his mind

BARTIROMO: You’re under staffed.



TRUMP: Hundreds and hundreds of people. And then they’ll say, “Why isn’t Trump doing this faster?” You can’t do it faster, because they’re obstructing. They’re obstructionists. So I have people – hundreds of people that we’re trying to get through. I mean you have – you see the backlog. We can’t get them through.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



TRUMP: And then the newspapers will say, ‘Trump doesn’t get them through.’ Well, not — nothing to do with me… I wish it would be explained better, the obstructionist nature, though, because a lot of times I’ll say, “Why doesn’t so and so have people under him or her?” The reason is because we can’t get them approved.