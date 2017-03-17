Beleaguered Secretary of State raises stakes with North Korean warning

Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the State Department’s budget by a third, and the implications that will have on fighting terrorism and epidemics like Ebola.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Friday that military action against North Korea was “on the table” if the country continued to develop its weapons program.



“If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action then that option is on the table,” he told a press conference in South Korea.



“Certainly we do not want for things to get to a military conflict,” he added. “But obviously if North Korea takes actions that threaten the South Korean forces or our own forces then that would be met with an appropriate response.”