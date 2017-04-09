PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/09/17

19-year-old running for GA city council

Meet teen activist, Mary-Pat Hector, who is running for city council in the Georgia city of Stonecrest while still in college. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

