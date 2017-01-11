MTP Daily 01/11/17

Time to Clean House at U.S. Intelligence Agencies?

Former CIA and Pentagon Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash joins Chuck to debate whether it’s time to clean house at U.S. intelligence agencies, and Putin’s potential role in damaging this relationship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

