04/14/17

Pitinkin: Refugees are the 'Safest Citizens We Have'

"Homeland" actor Mandy Pitinkin joins MTP Daily to discuss the popular show and his views on the Syrian refugee crisis

Did FBI & CIA ignore warning signs of Trump's Russia ties?

