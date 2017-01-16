MTP Daily 01/16/17

Istanbul nightclub suspect arrested by police

NBC News' Richard Engel reports breaking news that the suspected Istanbul nightclub attacker has been arrested and taken to a hospital following a police operation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MLK III: 'Very constructive meeting' with Trump
4 hours 38 min ago
Sanders on ACA repeal: Devil is in the details
2 hours 51 min ago
Growing list of Dems boycotting Trump's inauguration
3 hours 2 min ago
Loretta Lynch: I have confidence in the FBI
6 hours 35 min ago
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
11 hours 58 min ago
NSA chief: Russia's behavior becoming increasingly aggressive
Mexican business cashing in on deportations
MaddowBlog: Colorado Republican flees constituents with health care concerns
At least two dozen Dem lawmakers to skip inauguration
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL